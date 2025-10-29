King and Queen ‘deeply concerned’ by Hurricane Melissa destruction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has said he is “deeply concerned” by Hurricane Melissa’s destruction and described it as a reminder of the “urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature”.

The storm has left dozens of people dead and widespread destruction across Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica.

It made landfall on Tuesday in Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm with top winds of 185mph, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

In a statement published on Wednesday evening, Charles said: “This most dreadful of record-breaking storms reminds us of the increasingly urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature for the sake of all those whose lives and livelihoods may have been shattered by this heartbreaking disaster.”

He added: “My wife and I have been deeply concerned and profoundly saddened to see the catastrophic damage caused by the ferocity of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

“As we continue to follow the situation closely, our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm.

“Above all, our most heartfelt sympathy is with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

The monarch, who is head of the Commonwealth, said he has held “the greatest affection” for Jamaica since his first visit to the island while serving in the Royal Navy on the West Indies station more than 50 years ago.

“I know that no disaster can break her people’s enduring spirit of strength, solidarity and steadfastness”, he added.

The UK is supporting Jamaica with £2.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding after Hurricane Melissa, as Sir Keir Starmer described scenes from the country as “truly shocking”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister told MPs that naval vessel HMS Trent and “specialist rapid deployment teams” had been “pre-positioned in the region” to provide support.

At least 40 people have died across Haiti, Steven Aristil with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency told The Associated Press.

Earlier on Wednesday, the mayor of Petit-Goave told the news agency that at least 25 people were killed in that community, where flooding collapsed dozens of homes.