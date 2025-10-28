Brits locked down in hotels as Hurricane Melissa batters Jamaica

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British tourists are locked down in their hotels as life-threatening Hurricane Melissa batters Jamaica.

As many as 8,000 British citizens are in the Caribbean country, with people ordered to stay inside to avoid the world’s strongest storm of the year so far.

The Jamaican government has ordered evacuations from high risk areas, and all of the country’s airports are shut.

A Briton on holiday there said he had been ordered to stay in his hotel bathroom until the storm passes.

Andrew Tracey had been due to fly home on Monday before his flight was cancelled.

He told Sky News food packages were being delivered to guests, with deck chairs removed from the beach and swimming pools drained at his Negril hotel.

“The balcony and walls do feel as though they are vibrating just due to the strength of the wind,” he told the broadcaster.

“I’m very nervous, it’s hard to comprehend what we are likely to expect,” he added.

Rebecca Chapman, who is in Jamaica for her 25th wedding anniversary, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she and her family’s hotel room is about 10 metres from the sea.

The hotel is moving them to a different room that is more sheltered.

“There’s this weird roar that sounds like it’s coming from the sea. It’s really odd, like something’s coming,” she said.

“The birds have all gone so it’s all gone really quiet. It’s like a ghost town.”

Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely in the coming hours, with up to 700mm of rain, four-metre waves and 135mph winds possible, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told travellers.

Seven people have already reportedly lost their lives across the Caribbean region.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said a crisis centre had been set up to help Britons on the Caribbean island.

Speaking in the Commons, she said: “Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica shortly, potentially the most severe storm ever to hit the country.

“Many people will be thinking of family and friends in Jamaica and in the region.

“The FCDO stands ready to help British nationals 24/7.

“We have set up a crisis centre in the Foreign Office, including with support from the (Ministry of Defence), and also we are positioning specialist rapid deployment teams to provide consular assistance to British nationals in the region.

“Any British nationals who are there should follow our travel advice and the advice of the Jamaican authorities.

“There are 50,000 dual nationals who live in Jamaica, up to 8,000 British citizens who may be travelling there or may be on holiday there.

“We do stand ready to help and respond.”

Melissa intensified to Category 5 strength as it neared Jamaica – the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 157mph.

Three such hurricanes have formed during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, something not seen for 20 years.

Previous Category 5 hurricanes include 2005’s Katrina that killed 1,392 people and caused an estimated 125 billion dollars worth of damage, particularly around New Orleans.

Travel company Tui urged its customers to follow the advice of local authorities.

A spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa moves across the Caribbean and makes landfall.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.

“Our teams are working hard to support all customers impacted by the severe weather conditions, including those in destination and whose travel plans have changed.

“We understand this is an unsettling time and ask that customers currently in Jamaica continue to follow the advice of local authorities and their resort teams.”

UK travel trade organisation Abta warned British tourists in Jamaica to monitor local news.

A spokesperson said: “The international airports in Jamaica are now closed as a precaution until the storm passes.

“Travel providers are liaising with their suppliers locally and providing advice and assistance to their customers.

“Customers currently in Jamaica are advised to monitor local news and should follow the advice of the local authorities, their accommodation and travel providers.”