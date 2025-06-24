Fire crews battle blaze at Jaguar Land Rover factory
A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising above the factory in Birmingham
Emergency services rushed to a Jaguar Land Rover factory on Tuesday morning after a huge blaze broke out at the site.
A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising above the factory in Birmingham as 50 firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.
Eight fire engines were rushed to Chester Road in the Castle Vale area following reports of a fire shortly before 8:15am.
West Midlands Fire Service said in a statement: Eight fire engines, three 4×4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform are in attendance, crewed by around 50 firefighters.
“The attending crews are from Ward End, Sheldon, Aston, Perry Barr, Hay Mills, Highgate, Handsworth, Smethwick, and Solihull stations.
“This is a fire at a vehicle manufacturing plant. Crews wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire.”
The service issued a statement later confirming the fire had been extinguished shortly after 9:30am and the sprinklers had been deactivated. It added that firefighters will remain at the scene to “extinguish hotspots” whilst ventilation takes place.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service said a paramedic attended the scene, but no one was injured.
The Independent has contacted Jaguar Land Rover for a comment.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed the blaze and told The Sun: "West Midlands Fire Service attended a fire in a block at our Castle Bromwich site this morning.
"The incident was resolved quickly with no reported injuries. Fire teams remain at the scene to support investigations."
