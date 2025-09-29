Jaguar Land Rover to resume some production after major cyber attack

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said it will resume some manufacturing production in the “coming days” as it continues to deal with the fallout of a major cyber attack.

The car manufacturer has been in shutdown mode since the beginning of the month and has already twice extended planned return days, with some estimates suggesting the company face costs of £50m a week in lost production.

Over the weekend, the government agreed to a £1.5bn loan guarantee to JLR, in order to protect companies in the supply chain as well as the major manufacturer itself.

More than 33,000 people are directly employed by JLR in the UK with a large volume of those across the car assembly lines. They were told to stay home as the extent of the cyber hack was discovered and the production line shut down - but now some will be returning to work soon, confirmed a company statement.

“Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days,” JLR said.

“We know there is much more to do, but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress.”

More to follow...