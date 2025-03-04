I will be proud to invite Zelensky to address Holyrood, says Presiding Officer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has said she will be “proud” to extend an open invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Scottish Parliament.

MSP Alison Johnstone was speaking following calls by veteran Scottish Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw for the invitation to be extended to the Ukrainian premier.

Ms Johnstone, who as part of her role controls invitations to the Parliament, issued the statement after discussing the issue with party leaders.

“On behalf of all parliamentarians, I will be proud to extend an open invitation to President Zelensky to address the Scottish Parliament,” she said.

“The Parliament has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine. This morning I discussed this matter with all party leaders.”

During an earlier exchange about the recent developments between the US and Ukraine over the war with Russia, Mr Carlaw called on First Minister John Swinney to back calls for an invitation.

“President Zelensky, if not quite like Churchill standing alone, is standing on the front line in this contest,” he said.

“It is the blood, toil, tears and sweat of the Ukrainian people that is defending democracy in the West.

“I wonder, First Minister, if you would support a suggestion that an invitation from you and the Presiding Officer of this Parliament be extended, an open invitation, to President Zelensky at a time of choosing and convenience to address this Parliament?”

Mr Carlaw added that the visit could be done in conjunction with a “day of solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “I would readily associate myself with the suggestion made by Jackson Carlaw.

“Invitations to Parliament are a matter for the Presiding Officer and the parliamentary authorities but for my part, and the Government’s, we would happily support such an endeavour.

“I think Mr Carlaw raises an important opportunity for us as a country to come together to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and I would be very happy to take part in any discussions on the important suggestions that he has made.”