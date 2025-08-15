UK weather: Heath alerts continue as Met Office predicts weekend temperatures to hit 30C
Temperatures are expected to peak at around 30C in parts of south-west England on Saturday and 29C on Sunday
Heat health alerts have been extended for much of the country as forecasters predict a hot and sunny weekend, with the summer’s fourth heatwave set to continue.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said yellow warnings will be in place in Yorkshire and the Humber, the East and West Midlands, London, the South East, the South West and the East of England until 6pm on Monday.
The warnings mean significant impacts on health and social care services are possible due to high temperatures, including a potential rise in deaths among the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.
Temperatures are expected to peak at around 30C in parts of south-west England on Saturday and 29C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.
The UK is currently in its fourth heatwave of the summer. Hot weather can only be classed as a heatwave if it meets a daily maximum temperature consistently for three days in a row.
Saturday is forecast to be dry, settled and increasingly sunny, as low cloud gradually burns back to the east coast, the forecaster said.
It will feel warm or hot in the sunshine later, though winds will strengthen in the far south-west.
From Sunday to Tuesday, conditions will remain mostly settled and dry with plenty of warm sunshine, especially in the west.
It comes as officials warned that the country is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls.
The National Drought Group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, met this week to discuss the conditions.
England is experiencing widespread environmental and agricultural impacts due to water scarcity, including lower crop yields, reduced feed for livestock, damage to wetlands and river wildlife, and an increased risk of wildfires.
The UKHSA has advised people to stay hydrated, keep cool indoors where possible, and check on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours.
Meanwhile, firefighters travelled across the UK to help tackle the major wildfire at Holt Heath, Dorset, fuelling calls for increased firefighting resources.
Ben Selby, Fire Brigades Union assistant general secretary, said services had undergone “14 years of austerity”.
“The loss of 1 in 5 firefighter posts to cuts, with fire engines taken off the run and fire stations closed up and down the country, means that there is no resilience left,” he said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue estimated the blaze had burned through 72ha.
Crews travelled from Merseyside, South Wales, Greater Manchester, Leicestershire, Surrey, Lincolnshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Avon, Essex and Kent among others, to assist local emergency services.
