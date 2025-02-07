Stradivarius played by Joseph Joachim fetches £9m at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Stradivarius violin has sold for 11.25 million US dollars (£9 million), with the auction house claiming it is one of the most expensive musical instruments ever sold.

The instrument, crafted in 1714 by Italian craftsman Antonio Stradivari and used by Hungarian-born virtuoso Joseph Joachim in the 19th century, went for short of its estimate of between 12 and 18 million US dollars (£9.66 million and £14.5 million) on Friday.

Sotheby’s New York said the sale price of the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius is being used by the New England Conservatory (NEC) to establish a scholarship in support of future generations of musicians.

The instrument was crafted during Stradivarius’s “golden period”, during which he created his best work, and was gifted by the late violinist and teacher Si-Hon Ma, who earned his artist diploma from the NEC in the 1950s.

Andrea Kalyn, president of the NEC, said: “The sale is transformational for future students, and proceeds will establish the largest named endowed scholarship at New England Conservatory.

“It has been an honour to have the Joachim-Ma Stradivari on campus, and we are eager to watch its legacy continue on the world stage.

“We thank Sotheby’s for their partnership to make this named scholarship possible.”

Joachim, one of the most influential violinists of the 19th century, is believed to have used it in his collaborations with composers such as Johannes Brahms.

He is likely to have performed on the Stradivarius during the 1879 premiere of Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77, with Brahms himself conducting.

The instrument’s tone is believed to have “influenced” Brahms as he composed this monumental work, Sotheby’s said.

Joachim is also likely to have played the violin while reviving Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas.

Mari-Claudia Jimenez, Sotheby’s chairman, president, Americas global business development, said: “This extraordinary violin represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and classical music history, its unparalleled sound and storied provenance captivating collectors and musicians alike.

“The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius garnered global attention, achieving one of the highest prices ever for a musical instrument – an acknowledgment of its rarity and historical importance.

“It has been a true privilege to be entrusted with this masterpiece of sound, and we are honoured to have played a role in its remarkable journey.”

The auction record for a musical instrument is the 1721 “Lady Blunt” Stradivarius violin.

It sold in an online auction for 15.9 million dollars (£9.5 million) in 2011.

The limited number of violins made by Stradivari, who also produced cellos and violas, are generally considered the best ever made, and regularly attract high interest at auctions.