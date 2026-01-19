Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died aged 93, his foundation said.

The co-founder of the luxury fashion house and brand Valentino died on Monday surrounded by his loved ones at his residence in Rome, a statement shared on Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation Instagram account said.

The designer, known for his statement Valentino Red shade, shaped high fashion throughout the late 20th century after launching his brand in 1960, with royals, first ladies and Hollywood stars going on to wear his brand including Diana, Princess of Wales, Elizabeth Taylor and former US first lady Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis.

In a post shared on Monday, his foundation announced that Valentino will be lying in state at the foundation’s headquarters on Piazza Mignanelli on Wednesday January 21 and Thursday January 22.

The funeral service will take place the following day, Friday January 23, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome’s Piazza della Repubblica.

Known universally by his first name, Valentino was born in 1932 in Voghera, Lombardy, and studied fashion in Paris before co-founding the fashion house with businessman Giammetti in 1960.

By 1968 he had been chosen by the former US first lady to design the high neck lace gown she wore for her wedding to her second husband, Aristotle Onassis.

The couturier went on to dress the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, with fellow actresses Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren also among his high-status clients.

His dresses became red carpet favourites for Hollywood stars, with gowns worn by Sharon Stone, Anne Hathaway and notably Julia Roberts, who wore a black and white vintage Valentino gown to the 2001 Oscars where she won the best actress award for legal drama Erin Brockovich.

Cate Blanchett also wore a buttermilk yellow Valentino gown at the 2005 Oscars where she took home the best supporting actress award for her role in The Aviator.

His work and influence on the fashion industry was recognised in 2006 when he received the Legion d’honneur, France’s highest honour.

The designer announced his retirement in 2007, two months after hosting a lavish three-day celebration in Rome to mark 45 years in the fashion industry which drew a huge celebrity turnout.

Prior to his departure he starred in the documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor which captured his final few years at the helm of the brand.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to the designer in a post on X and said: “Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian high fashion.

“Today Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything.”

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow also paid tribute to the designer in a post shared on Instagram and said the news feels like the “end of an era”.

She said: “I was so lucky to know and love Valentino – to know the real man, in private.

“The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story.

“I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to ‘at least wear a little mascara’ when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh.

“This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava.”

Paltrow wore a Valentino dress for her wedding to Brad Falchuk in 2018 as well as at the 2013 Met Gala where she wore a bright pink long-sleeved gown.