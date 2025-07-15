Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Five further arrests made over incident at Israeli defence firm’s UK site

The incident happened at the Elbit Systems UK building near Patchway on August 6 last year.

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 15 July 2025 12:39 EDT
Elbit Systems UK’s site near Patchway, Bristol, was allegedly attacked by members of Palestine Action (Alamy/PA)
Elbit Systems UK’s site near Patchway, Bristol, was allegedly attacked by members of Palestine Action (Alamy/PA)

Five further arrests have been made over a pro-Palestine protest at an Israeli-based defence firm’s site.

The incident happened at the Elbit Systems UK building near Patchway in South Gloucestershire on August 6 last year.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said a group of people forced their way into the building, causing “extensive damage”.

Employees of the company and two police officers were “seriously assaulted”, police added.

Following a series of warrants at locations across the country on Tuesday, five people have been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, police said.

These are: a 66-year-old man from Bristol; a 20-year-old woman from Whitstable, Kent; a 19-year-old man from London; a 27-year-old man from London; and a 33-year-old man from London.

They all remain in custody.

Shortly after the incident last year, 10 people were arrested, with a further eight arrested in November 2024.

They have all been charged with various offences and are awaiting trial.

