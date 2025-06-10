MPs call for UK to recognise Palestine after Government sanctions ministers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have called for the Government to recognise the state of Palestine at a summit next week, hours after the Foreign Secretary confirmed the sanctioning of two Israeli government ministers.

Foreign minister Hamish Falconer faced repeated cross-party calls from MPs to recognise Palestine at the meeting in New York.

In response, Mr Falconer did not rule out the move, saying he had “no doubt” he would return to the Commons to update MPs.

It came as the UK imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s security minister and finance minister, respectively. The move came alongside Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.

When asked about the recognition of Palestine by Liberal Democrat foreign spokesperson Calum Miller, Mr Falconer said: “The two-state solution conference next week is an important moment we’re discussing with our friends and allies our approach to that conference and no-doubt I will return to this house, with your permission Mr Speaker, to discuss further.”

Mr Miller had said: “The time has also come to listen to members on all sides of this House and officially to recognise the independent state of Palestine. Will the Government commit to taking this vital step at next week’s summit in New York?

“Recognition will demonstrate the UK’s commitment to self-determination but also make clear that, building on today’s announcement, the UK will do all it can to wrest control away from the extremes and give both Israelis and Palestinians hope of a lasting peace.”

Conservative MP for Herne Bay and Sandwich, Sir Roger Gale, had chastised the Government for not taking more action. He said: “When the minister came to the despatch box, I had expected to hear something constructive. What we’ve heard is the sanctioning of two people. The United Kingdom Government could unilaterally recognise Palestine. The United Kingdom Government could show the world and lead.”

He added: “When is the Government going to do something?”

Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed (Sheffield Central), who was denied access to the occupied West Bank earlier this year, agreed with the calls.

She said: “Annexation is real. It is happening. Partners in the region are calling for recognition before it’s too late.”

Ms Mohamed continued: “Does the minister agree with me that we must not throw recognition into the long grass? That failure to recognise next week at the UN conference implies that Israel does have a veto, and that the Israeli government will continue to annexe and terrorise Palestinians in the West Bank. If we do not recognise now, there will be no Palestinian state to recognise.”

Mr Falconer said: “Recognition is right at the centre of any discussion of a two-state solution.”

The minister had earlier told MPs the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine was in critical danger. He said the rhetoric of Mr Ben-Gvir and Mr Smotrich did not represent the majority of Israelis.

He said: “This is an affront to the rights of Palestinians, but it is also against the interests of Israelis, against their long-term security and democracy.”

Later in the session, Green Party MP Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) accused the Government of doing the “bare minimum” while Conservative former minister Kit Malthouse further pressed the minister on whether recognition at the summit is now “off the table”.

Mr Falconer said “we are doing everything we can”, adding: “We are so incredibly frustrated by the scenes that meet us, meet everybody behind me, and I would say gently to (Mr Malthouse), he has no monopoly on the morality of this situation.”

The minister went on to say settler expansion had increased hugely in recent years, and last year had seen the worst settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank on record.

He added that this year is on track to be just as violent. “This is an attempt to entrench a one-state reality,” he told MPs.

He continued: “The gravity of this situation demands further action. The reality is that these human rights abuses, incitement to violence, extremist rhetoric comes … from individuals who are ministers in this Israeli government.”

Mr Falconer added: “We have told the Israeli government that we would take tougher action if this did not stop. It still did not. The appalling rhetoric has continued unchanged. Violent perpetrators continue to act with impunity and with encouragement.

“So, let me tell the House now, when we say something, we mean it. Today we have shown, with our partners, two extremists we will not stand by while they wreck the prospects for future peace.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “The situation in the Middle East and the suffering we are seeing is serious and completely intolerable.

Dame Priti added: “We all want to see a better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people, and the UK must continue to play a leading role in achieving this.”

She told MPs the previous Conservative government considered sanctioning the two ministers.

“The minister will be aware that the sanctioning of individuals is always under review, that is the right policy,” she said. “And in the case of Israel, this has been previously considered even by Lord Cameron, who has spoken of that in the last government.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) suggested Mr Falconer is “pandering to the increasingly loud anti-Israel voices on his backbenches”, adding: “The minister must know that this will not bring peace to Gaza.”

Mr Falconer replied: “I have spoken about the perilous decline of the situation in the West Bank, and indeed events of the last two weeks, and I’ve also spoken about the importance of co-ordinating with allies. So, I don’t think I have anything further to say.”