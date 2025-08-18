Letter urges Prime Minister to recall Parliament over Gaza emergency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to recall Parliament to “impose immediate sanctions” on Israel in a joint letter signed by politicians in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The letter urges the Prime Minister to “act now” to exert pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza.

It has been signed by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, SDLP leader Claire Hanna, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and the convener of the party’s Holyrood group Stuart McMillan.

Other co-signatories include co-leader Lorna Slater of Scottish Greens, Alistair Carmichael from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Plaid Cymru’s Westminster group leader Liz Saville Roberts.

The letter says: “The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is both man-made and avoidable.

“It is characterised not only by relentless bombardment and destruction, but by the deliberate creation of conditions that are starving a civilian population.

“The blocking of food, water, and medical supplies has precipitated what UN agencies and humanitarian experts describe as a man-made famine; one that is rapidly claiming lives and inflicting irreparable harm on an already traumatised population.”

It calls upon Sir Keir to recall Parliament and impose sanctions on Israel and to “support a ceasefire and meaningful diplomatic intervention to protect civilians and secure a just, lasting peace”.

It also calls for an immediate end to all arms sales to Israel, support for an “independent, international investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in Gaza”.

The letter also says the UK should use its “diplomatic influence to press for the unimpeded delivery of food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza”.

It adds: “The UK’s moral standing and commitment to human rights will be measured by its response to this crisis.

“We urge you to act decisively by standing against the man-made famine, the mass killing of children, and the broader assault on civilian life.

“History will remember whether we chose to remain silent or to stand on the side of humanity.”

SDLP leader Ms Hanna said “ever growing numbers of people across these islands have shown their horror and anguish” at events in Gaza.

She added: “The situation is deteriorating, with more people dying every day.

“The people of Gaza don’t have the luxury of waiting any longer for the UK Government to act.

“Today the SDLP is leading parties in giving voice to the despair and anger at the UK Government’s failure to stand up to Netanyahu.

“Our voice may be the only tool we have, but together it is a powerful one – reflecting the depth of feeling of our constituents and highlighting the failure of the Prime Minister and his government to do all in their power to protect the people of Gaza.”

The Prime Minister has previously said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel meets certain conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.