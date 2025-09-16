Irish President suggests UN should exclude Israel and allies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish President Michael D Higgins has suggested Israel and countries that supply it with weapons should be excluded from the United Nations.

It comes after a team of independent experts commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The findings by the three-member team are the latest accusations of genocide against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as Israel carries on with its war in Gaza which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, which was created four years ago, has repeatedly documented alleged human rights abuses and violations since the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas.

The commission is unable to take action against individual countries but its findings could be used by prosecutors at the International Criminal Court or the UN’s International Court of Justice.

Israel refused to co-operate with the commission and has described allegations of genocide as antisemitic.

Speaking to reporters at the National Ploughing Championships as one of his last major public appearances before the end of his term in office, Mr Higgins reacted to the findings of what he described as a “very important document”.

Me Higgins said: “I believe myself that the kind of actions that are necessary now are the exclusion of those who are practising genocide, and those who are supporting genocide with armaments.

“We must look at their exclusion from the United Nations itself, and we should have no hesitation any longer in relation to ending trade with people who are inflicting this at our fellow human beings.”