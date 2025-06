Harris says ‘world on brink of extraordinary destabilisation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world is “on the brink” of extraordinary destabilisation in the Middle East, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

It comes as the EU Foreign Affairs Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss a reaction to the “escalating and extremely dangerous” situation between Israel and Iran.

Simon Harris, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, said the EU will have to discuss working together to evacuate its citizens from the region.

His remarks came before he was due to attend the virtual foreign affairs council meeting on Tuesday.

He said: “I think a big focus of that meeting is going to be on working together in the European Union to evacuate European citizens if and when it becomes possible or safe to do so.

“We have a very small number of citizens in Iran. Most of them are long-term residents of Iran.

“We have a larger – but still relatively small number – in Israel at the moment.”

Mr Harris added: “Obviously, the airspace is closed, and moving across land borders is potentially treacherous, and I think it will be really important, as we have done at an EU level before, that we work together to see if and when it may be safe to make an intervention for any citizen seeking to leave, and how we can collaborate at a European level.”

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Mr Harris said it was “almost impossible to overstate the serious level of danger here”.

He added: “To say the world is on the brink of an extraordinarily destabilising situation in the region would be absolutely a statement of fact, if not an understatement.”

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, said Irish diplomats have been “working intensively” in Tel Aviv and Tehran, as well as engaging with European counterparts.

He said Ireland and Europe will continue to call for de-escalation. He said Iran had “consistently been a source of danger in the world”, adding that the state should not be able to develop nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Irish Premier Micheal Martin said it was “absolutely imperative” that violence in the region ceases.

He said talks involving the US administration and Iranians should continue.

“Iran has been a malign country in the region for quite a long time. It has supported and financially supported many terrorist organisations in the region.”

He added: “But that said, Israel, in my view, equally, in terms of what it’s doing in Gaza, is unconscionable in terms of violence between meted out to the population of Gaza, and that needs to stop.”