British troops sent to Israel to help monitor Gaza ceasefire

British troops have been sent to Israel to help monitor a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East following a request from the US.

The UK will play an “anchor role” with the deployment of a small number of planning officers including a senior commander to the region, Defence Secretary John Healey said.

It comes just 10 days after Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK had “no plans” to send soldiers.

The commander will work as a deputy in the American-led civil military co-ordination centre in Israel that was also expected to include troops from Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at an event in London on Monday, Mr Healey said: “We can contribute to monitoring the ceasefire, but that’s likely to be led by others.

“We’ve also, in response to the American request, we put a first-rate, two-star officer into the civilian and military command as a deputy commander.

“So, Britain will play an anchor role.”

He said the UK will “contribute the specialist experience and skills where we can” without playing a “leading” role, adding: “We will play our part.”

The truce brokered by US President Donald Trump faced its first test on Sunday when Israel said Hamas had killed two soldiers, triggering Israeli strikes which killed dozens of Palestinians, according to health officials.

The Israeli military later said it had resumed enforcing the ceasefire and both Israel and Hamas have said they are committed to the agreement.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “A small number of UK planning officers have embedded in the US-led CMCC, civil military co-ordination centre, including a two-star deputy commander to ensure that the UK remains integrated into the US-led planning efforts for Gaza post-conflict stability.

“The UK continues to work with international partners to support the Gaza ceasefire to see where the UK can best contribute to the peace process.”