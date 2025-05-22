British diplomats among 25 fired on by Israeli troops during West Bank visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel must hold an investigation after British diplomats were caught up in shooting by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, a Foreign Office minister has said.

A group of western diplomats faced warning shots from the Israel Defence Forces while visiting the city of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

Two British diplomats understood to be among the group of around 25 people have been confirmed as safe.

open image in gallery This frame grab shows members of a diplomatic delegation from the European Union reacting after shots were fired ( AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images )

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer described the events in Jenin as “unacceptable”.

He added: “I have spoken to our diplomats who were affected. Civilians must always be protected, and diplomats allowed to do their jobs. There must be a full investigation and those responsible should be held accountable.”

Diplomats from Ireland were also among the group, with the country’s Deputy Premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris condemning the incident “in the strongest terms”.

The Israeli military said the delegation had “deviated from the approved route” of their visit and IDF soldiers fired warning shots to push them from the area.

The IDF apologised and said it would contact all countries involved in the visit.

Footage shows a number of diplomats running for cover as shots ring out.

The incident came just a day after the UK announced it would cease all talks of a trade deal with Israel, and summoned the country’s ambassador to make clear Britain is unhappy with the situation in Gaza.

open image in gallery Members of a diplomatic delegation from the European Union walk near the eastern entrance of Jenin camp ( AFP via Getty Images )

Several Israeli settlers were also issued with sanctions as the UK and allies ramp up pressure on Israel over the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories.

Elsewhere, ministers announced they will send £4 million of aid to Gaza, including essential medicines, safe drinking water and food parcels.

Minister for development Jenny Chapman, who is visiting Israel and the occupied territories, said the lack of aid reaching Gazans is “appalling”.

Ms Chapman announced the new UK support during a visit to a Red Crescent centre, but expressed her frustration that much of it cannot yet reach them because of the Israeli restrictions.

“The lack of aid reaching ordinary Gazans is appalling,” she said.

“The Israeli government’s failure to allow full humanitarian access to aid workers is abhorrent. Far too few trucks are crossing into Gaza.

“The UN has warned nearly half a million Palestinians, including children, are facing starvation.

open image in gallery Jenny Chapman is calling for an immediate ceasefire (James Manning/PA)

“The UK is clear – Israel will not achieve security through prolonging the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“I have heard first hand from aid workers today of the abominable impact of this behaviour on real families.

“The UK has today pledged new support for Gazans but the brutal reality is most of it is stuck in limbo.

“We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a surge of aid, and a path towards long-term peace.”

Humanitarian aid needs to get into Gaza “at pace”, Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters as he visited a supermarket in north London on Tuesday afternoon.

In response to the situation in the West Bank, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced measures, including financial restrictions and travel bans, targeting prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss and two other individuals, as well as two illegal outposts and two organisations accused of backing violence against Palestinian communities.

On Wednesday, Downing Street did not rule out more sanctions on Israeli ministers after a report said No 10 and other countries were drawing up plans to target key figures in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he would not speculate on future sanctions but added that it has been made clear that if Israel does not cease its military offensive and lift aid restrictions then the UK will take further “concrete actions”.