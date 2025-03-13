Three girls face trial over death of pensioner in bus stop attack
Fredi Rivero was attacked in Islington, north London, at about 11.35pm on February 27, and died in hospital the next day.
Three teenage girls accused of killing a 75-year-old man in a violent street attack face a provisional trial in December.
Mr Rivero, thought to be a Bolivian national, was near a bus stop when the teenagers got off a bus and surrounded him, it is alleged.
The youths, aged 14, 16 and 17, allegedly pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him, with one of them filming the incident on her phone.
Three teenage girls were subsequently charged with his manslaughter.
On Thursday, their case was brought before Judge Mark Lucraft KC at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing, although the defendants were not required to attend.
The judge set a plea hearing for May 23 with a provisional trial from December 1.
The girls cannot be named because of their age and remain in custody.
The judge said any application for bail would be considered at a later date, after viewing CCTV footage of the incident.
Previously, police have said Mr Rivero was a “much-loved father” whose family were “devastated by his death”.