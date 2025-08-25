Three killed as helicopter crashes during flying lesson on Isle of Wight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have died and a fourth remains in hospital in a serious condition on Monday after a helicopter crashed during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight.

Four people were in the aircraft the operator Northumbria Helicopters said. One person was airlifted to a major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton, according to a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance spokesperson.

“Our thoughts are with them, and everyone involved in today’s incident,” the spokesperson said. A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was also sent to the crash site, the agency added.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: "We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning.

"Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition.

"At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families."

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it has deployed a team and an investigation is underway. The cause has not yet been confirmed.

Aircraft G-OCLV left Sandown airport at about 9am, the operator based at Newcastle International airport said, adding that it is giving ''full cooperation'' to the authorities. The aircraft is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter.

Northumbria Helicopters said: “The flight, which departed from Sandown airport at approximately 9am, was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene after they were alerted at 9.24am that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.

Just four minutes after the alert Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance dispatchers deployed an air ambulance to the incident.

The road was closed off due to an influx of emergency vehicles at the scene and the public were urged to steer clear.

Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were also called out shortly before 09.30am, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

A major incident was declared to coordinate a multi-agency response but was later stood down.

Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

She said she was the first on the scene and saw there were four people on board, and she believed the airbags had been activated.

Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, told Times Radio the incident was “heartbreaking”, saying what should have been a fun morning out turned to “tragedy”.