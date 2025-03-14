Police investigate potential Islamist terror link to stabbing in Belfast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a potential Islamist terrorist link to a stabbing in Belfast earlier this month.

Religious ideology is one of a number of potential motives being investigated, the PA news agency understands.

If it is confirmed, it would be Northern Ireland’s first Islamist terrorist incident.

Detectives are also probing whether a mental health episode or hate were motivating factors.

An 18-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing near the Ormeau Road at around 7.35pm on March 1.

It is understood the suspect travelled from north Africa, through the UK and Dublin, before arriving in Belfast in September 2023.

Police believe the offender was acting alone and not as part of a cell.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “The suspect was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, before being detained for the purpose of assessment by mental health professionals.

“He remains in their care at this time.

“The victim, a 51-year-old man, received treatment in hospital and has since been discharged.

“He continues to receive support from specialist officers.

“While I would stress that the motive for the attack has not yet been established, detectives are exploring a number of potential motivating factors, including the possibility that this was a hate crime, a mental health episode or driven by religious ideology.

“At this time, no other persons are being sought in connection with the attack.

“I urge anyone who was in the area at the time or may have information to contact us on 101.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”