Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Synagogue terrorist was ‘university dropout with interest in Islamic State’

Jihad Al-Shamie was born in Syria before moving to the UK as a young child.

Josh Payne
Monday 06 October 2025 05:35 EDT
A police officer guards the entrance to no 1 Langley Crescent, Prestwich, in connection with the terror attack in which two people died at the Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
A police officer guards the entrance to no 1 Langley Crescent, Prestwich, in connection with the terror attack in which two people died at the Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Manchester synagogue terrorist was a university dropout who expressed an interest in so-called Islamic State, reports have said.

Born in Syria, Jihad Al-Shamie was granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around 16, having entered the UK as a young child.

The 35-year-old, who was on police bail accused of rape when he carried out the car and knife attack in Manchester on Thursday, claimed to be a devout father but cheated on his wife and married a second woman days after meeting her, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said former friends of the terrorist described him as someone who played violent video games, sometimes for 12 hours a day, before dropping out of his media studies degree at Liverpool John Moores University after just one year.

He had enrolled at the university in 2010, the newspaper reported.

Al-Shamie also smoked cannabis, the Telegraph reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the terrorist was also obsessed with messaging women on a Muslim dating app called Muzmatch, despite being married.

The newspaper said at one stage Al-Shamie was married to two women at the same time and was reportedly a father-of-three.

One of the attacker’s ex-girlfriends told The Manchester Evening News that he did not disclose he was married with a family, and was violent and abusive towards her.

She said he had expressed an interest in the so-called Islamic State and had shown her extreme videos.

He also warned her to be a more devout Muslim, the newspaper reported.

The Telegraph said Al-Shamie converted to Islam in 2018 and there is no record of him holding down a steady job.

The newspaper said he had a string of criminal convictions, as well as being on police bail accused of rape.

Neighbours said the terrorist moved to the Prestwich area of Greater Manchester in 2021 – with one remembering a baby also living at the address.

Some said Al-Shamie used to lift weights and do press-ups in his garden and that he would change his clothes – sometimes wearing a full gown, to the floor, and the next day jeans and pyjama bottoms.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in