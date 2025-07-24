Four in 10 feel Muslim immigrants have negative impact on UK, polling suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four in 10 Britons feel Muslim immigrants have a negative impact on the UK – and more than half think Islam is not compatible with British values, according to a survey.

The findings have been described by an imam as “deeply worrying”, and showing “high levels of anti-Muslim sentiment” in Britain.

The polling was commissioned by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community ahead of a gathering for what it described as the UK’s biggest Muslim convention – the Jalsa Salana – this weekend in Hampshire, expected to be attended by 40,000 followers of the faith.

This year’s convention is “opening its doors to sceptics of Islam and those with any questions about the faith”, organisers said – noting that two Reform UK voters are due to attend to hear about the religion.

The YouGov survey of 2,130 adults in Great Britain in mid-July asked people if they felt different groups of immigrants by religion generally have a positive or negative impact on the UK.

While 41% said Muslim immigrants have a negative impact, the proportions feeling this way were much lower for other groups.

Around 15% felt this way about Hindu immigrants, 14% about Sikh immigrants, 13% about Jewish immigrants and 7% about Christian immigrants.

Just under a quarter (24%) of respondents felt Muslim immigrants had a positive impact on the UK, lower than for any of the other religions stated.

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner urged Labour colleagues to acknowledge people’s “real concerns”, pointing out that immigration was one of a number of factors having a “profound impact on society”, as she updated Cabinet on her work on social cohesion.

Some 53% of those polled said they believed Islam is not compatible with British values, while 25% said it is and 22% said they did not know.

Sabah Ahmedi, aged 30 and known as “the young imam” online – where he has a large following, said he believes fear among people “stems from a lack of understanding of Islam”.

He said: “These findings are deeply worrying, revealing high levels of anti-Muslim sentiment in this country.

“As a British Muslim, it is tragic to think that we are disliked or hated because of our religious beliefs. It is unfair and unjust considering that the vast majority of Muslim immigrants to the UK are contributing positively.”

He encouraged people to “meet Muslims to see we are not a threat” and urged the media to “play a role as well”.

He added: “Instead of focusing on the tiny minority of Muslim immigrants who cause harm, focus on the majority who are on the frontlines serving the NHS, our armed forces, the police, educational institutes and the like.

“We love this country and cherish its values of freedom and tolerance.”

The Union flag will be raised at this weekend’s gathering “alongside the Islamic flag of our community, to symbolise that love of our faith and country go hand in hand”, he said.

The survey findings also indicated younger people were less likely to feel Muslim immigrants have a negative impact and that Islam is incompatible with British values.

Mr Ahmedi said he was “encouraged by these findings that seem to show that the younger generation is more open-minded and that I hope it indicates a brighter future where Muslims are not considered a threat but an asset to this society”.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the UK is mostly made up of people and their descendants who generally fled Pakistan in the 1980s in the face of religious persecution.

Members said they now face challenges and discrimination in the UK, from some Muslims who do not agree with their version of the faith and from other people who have subjected them to racist bullying because of their Pakistani ethnicity.

A Government spokesperson said: “British Muslims have played an integral role in shaping modern Britain and have long contributed across every part of our national life.

“Nobody should face hatred, intolerance or feel unwelcome as a result of their faith or belief – and we are committed to tackling anti-Muslim hate in all its forms.”