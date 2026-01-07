Near-complete Iron Age battle trumpet unearthed in Norfolk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A near-complete battle trumpet is among a hoard of Iron Age objects discovered in Norfolk.

The musical instrument, called a carnyx, was among the items found during a routine archaeological excavation as part of the standard planning process for residential properties, Historic England said.

These animal-headed bronze instruments were used by Celtic tribes across Europe to inspire their warriors in battle and fascinated the Romans who frequently depicted them as war trophies.

This newly excavated example is one of only three known from Britain and is one of the most complete found in Europe, Historic England said.

The excavation was carried out on privately owned land in west Norfolk in summer 2025, with the precise location not disclosed.

The hoard also includes a sheet-bronze boar’s head, originally from a military standard, five shield bosses and an iron object of unknown origin.

The excavation was conducted by professional heritage services provider Pre-Construct Archaeology.

Mark Hinman, chief executive of Pre-Construct Archaeology, said: “Before this dig began our project manager had ‘a feeling’ that this site would be special.

“We are so impressed with the team responsible for this find.

“They discovered something completely unexpected, paused for breath, then followed best excavation practice to recover these rare and fragile objects.”

Following their discovery, the objects were carefully lifted within a block of soil from the site.

Initial scanning took place to reveal how the items were positioned within the soil block, and conservation experts at Norfolk Museums Service were then able to remove each object for preliminary examination.

The items are in a fragile condition and require extensive stabilisation work before detailed research can begin.

A coroner is expected to determine the legal status of the hoard in early 2026, which will inform what happens next.

Historic England is working with Pre-Construct Archaeology, Norfolk Museums Service and the National Museum of Scotland – a leading authority on carnyces – to co-ordinate research and conservation.

Where the objects will be housed long term is yet to be determined.

Dr Fraser Hunter, Iron Age and Roman curator at National Museums Scotland, said the find would “add enormously to our understanding of the Iron Age world”.

Claudia Kenyatta CBE and Emma Squire CBE, co-chief executives of Historic England, said in a joint statement that the “remarkable discovery is hugely significant for our understanding of ancient British culture”.

Dr Tim Pestell, senior curator of archaeology for Norfolk Museums Service, said: “This find is a powerful reminder of Norfolk’s Iron Age past which, through the story of Boudica and the Iceni people, still retains its capacity to fascinate the British public.

“The Norfolk Carnyx Hoard will provide archaeologists with an unparalleled opportunity to investigate a number of rare objects, and ultimately to tell the story of how these came to be buried in the county 2,000 years ago.”

The initial discovery will be featured in the new series of Digging For Britain on BBC Two, in an episode to be broadcast at 9pm on January 14.