Two men remanded over murder of pensioner in Co Tyrone

Two men has been remanded in custody over the murder of a pensioner in Co Tyrone.

Adam Krzan, 71, died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on February 27.

Ryan Patrick Martin Kerr, 33, of Derrylattinee Road in Dungannon, has been charged with murder, as well as robbery and going equipped for burglary.

Michael John Ennis, 34, of Cloneen in Dungannon, has been charged with assisting offenders, perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Both men appeared before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning separately.

The court heard that at just after 8pm on February 27, police received a call around an “ongoing assault” at a flat at Corrainey Park, and when they arrived they found a “very disturbed scene” with a “large volume of blood”.

“Police located the occupant, who was identified as Adam Krzan, a 71-year-old male,” the court heard.

“He had suffered severe injuries, he had three stab wounds to his chest and two to his neck. All life-saving measures were undertaken, but he was declared extinct at 2111 hours.”

A “large and complex” police investigation was described.

Appearing first, Kerr indicated that he understood the charges after they were read.

He is accused of the murder of Mr Krzan, and also of robbing him of monies and being armed with a knife.

A detective sergeant told the court they believed they could connect the accused to the charges.

A defence lawyer said no application for bail would be made at that time.

District Judge Francis Rafferty set the next hearing date for May 2.

Ennis appeared later and was denied an application for bail.

He indicated he understood the charges, which include assisting offenders on February 27, attempting to pervert the course of justice by making a false statement to police and withholding information on March 5 and withholding information on March 27.

A detective constable said they believed they could connect the accused to the charges.

An application for bail was opposed, with police voicing concern that Ennis could interfere with witnesses and could potentially leave the jurisdiction.

A defence lawyer described Ennis as a vulnerable individual, with “significant mental and physical health difficulties”.

He said Ennis has been living in Northern Ireland for 11 years, and was originally from Co Kildare in the Irish Republic where his parents had offered their home as a bail address. A 5,000 euro surety was also offered.

Police said they did not believe that would be possible to monitor someone on bail in a different jurisdiction.

Judge Rafferty said he was not satisfied that there are conditions which could be imposed to allow police to monitor, and said he believes there is a risk of flight, as well as concerns about interference with the investigation.

“In the circumstances I am not satisfied that the applicant is a suitable applicant for bail. He will be remanded into custody.”

Ennis is also to appear next on May 2.