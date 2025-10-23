Seventeen people charged after second night of disorder near asylum seeker hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seventeen people have been charged after second night of disorder broke out near a hotel in West Dublin housing asylum seekers.

A third night of demonstrations were held at Citywest Hotel in Saggart after an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the vicinity of the hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named because of legal restrictions that apply to all sexual assault cases in Ireland, appeared in court on Tuesday charged over the alleged incident.

A total of 24 people were arrested on Wednesday following an hours-long standoff with Irish police, who were directly struck with fireworks, stones and other debris.

Gardai said five male juveniles arrested during the disorder have been released and will be dealt with under the Youth Diversion Programme.

Two other men arrested were released without charge pending a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Three members of the Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, were injured in the disorder, two of whom were taken to hospital.

Gardai also seized 15 scooters and e-bikes, and a policing and security operation remains in place at Citywest.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, protesters again faced off with around 40 uniformed gardai, who were then replaced with the Public Order Unit.

Protesters carried Irish flags, chanted anti-immigration slogans and threw missiles.

Public order gardai pushed the crowd further from the hotel by advancing with shields.

A mounted garda unit and a dog unit were at the scene and a police helicopter provided air support.

Several gardai deployed pepper spray during the unrest.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, who visited the scene in the aftermath of the violence, told reporters on Wednesday he is “determined” that further people will be “brought before the courts to face justice”.

Irish premier Micheal Martin condemned the scenes of violence and said there could be “no justification” for attacks on gardai.

Garda Representative Association (GRA) vice president Niall Hodgins praised gardai for holding an “extremely volatile front line” at Citywest on Wednesday night.

“What started out as a planned public protest has sadly descended into an ongoing full-scale threat to the safety of our members and the public that they so bravely stand to protect.

“It is our firm belief that these apparent protests are nothing but the continuation of violent riotous behaviour from night to night with the sole intention of causing damage to property and injury to our colleagues who bravely continue to protect the public.

“We have grave concerns for the safety of our members and colleagues, especially those deployed initially to face these violent thugs prior to the deployment of the public order units.

“It is becoming obvious that a more robust response is required far earlier to ensure no further injuries are inflicted on our members.”