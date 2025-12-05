Secretary of State accused of ‘burying head in sand’ over Irish border poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of State Hilary Benn has been accused of “burying his head in the sand” over an Irish border poll.

Sinn Fein MP Daire Hughes was responding after Mr Benn said a poll for a united Ireland is a “long way off”.

Speaking on the Stormont Sources podcast this week, Mr Benn said he has just one document in his possession which relates to a border poll, and that is the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The landmark peace deal agreed in 1998 says that it is for the secretary of state to call a border poll if at any time it appears likely that a majority of those voting would vote for constitutional change.

“Those who drafted the Good Friday Agreement weighed every single word with enormous care,” he said.

“When people say there must be a border poll by a certain date my response is, that is not consistent with the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement doesn’t say it must be held by x date or y date, it is the secretary of state’s judgment of what the likely outcome is.

“If and when and as that moment arrives – and I am of the view that it’s a long way off because no-one who is calling for a border poll can actually argue that that condition is currently met in Northern Ireland.

“There is nothing one can point to that says a majority of people in Northern Ireland are in favour of constitutional change, which is why I and others have said that is certainly some years off.”

He added: “I think we have a clear condition. I am sure the secretary of state at the time, whoever it is, will know what his or her responsibility is, if and when that moment comes.

“For now, there is so much to be getting on with to make Northern Ireland the best place for the people of Northern Ireland.”

In a statement on Friday Mr Hughes said: “While Hilary Benn may wish to bury his head in the sand, the reality is a live and energetic debate is under way on a new and united Ireland.

“More than ever, wide sections of society across the island are engaged in an exciting conversation about what a stronger and fairer Ireland could look like.

“A responsible British government would begin working with the Irish government to plan and prepare for future constitutional change.”