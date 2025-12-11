Man remanded in custody charged in connection with mosque burning plot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been remanded into custody in Northern Ireland charged with terror offences linked to a cross-border police investigation into a planned attack on a mosque.

Connor Pollock, 38, from Croob Park, in Ballynahinch in Co Down, appeared before a district judge in Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

No application for bail was made during the short hearing before judge Peter Magill.

The charges relate to an alleged plot by a group styling itself as the Irish Defence Army to attack a mosque and also target accommodation facilities used to house migrants.

The investigation into violent far-right extremism is being conducted by police on both sides of the Irish border.

Pollock is charged with three offences under the UK Terrorism Act.

He is accused of possessing documents or records likely to be of use to terrorists.

According to the charge sheet document, that count relates to a “claim of responsibility by the Irish Defence Army for the burning of a mosque and a threat of future violence against persons or places connected to the provision of facilities for migrants, and Warning Notices to persons connected to the provision of accommodation for migrants”.

Pollock is also charged with withholding information which might prevent an act of terrorism, specifically a “terrorist attack on a mosque by persons identifying themselves as the Irish Defence Army”.

Pollock is also charged with possession of an article for use in terrorism, namely a Galaxy Samsung phone.

During the short court hearing, Pollock answered yes when asked whether he understood the charges.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

A solicitor for Pollock told the court that no bail application would be made on Thursday, due to a lack of suitable bail address, but that an application would be made next week.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before court again, via videolink, on Monday December 15.

Pollock was arrested on Tuesday in Ballynahinch. Two other people were detained on the same day in connection with the cross-border probe.

A 40-year-old woman arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, was released pending a report to prosecutors.

A 48-year-old man arrested in Kilkeel, Co Down, was released following questioning.