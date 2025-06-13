Irish citizens advised against travel to Israel after airstrikes on Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland has advised its citizens against travelling to Israel after airstrikes on Iran overnight.

The Irish premier and deputy premier said they were “deeply concerned” after Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, targeting the country’s nuclear programme and rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned that Israel should expect “severe punishment” in response, and it was reported on Friday that drones had been launched.

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that stability was needed and called for diplomacy.

“I call on all in the Middle East to exercise the utmost restraint and to avoid further escalation,” the Taoiseach said.

“The region and the world need stability. Diplomacy must be the only way forward.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said the “alarming” development meant there was a risk of “regional spillover”, which would be “disastrous”.

Mr Harris, who is also the minister for foreign affairs, said they had updated travel advice to warn citizens against travelling to Israel.

“We have already travel advice in place for Irish citizens not to travel to Iran, and today we’re extending that travel advice to advise against any travel to Israel,” the Tanaiste said.

“For all Irish citizens, we’re keeping in very close contact with our diplomats on the ground in both Iran and Israel, and they’re obviously keeping in close contact with the relatively small number of Irish citizens in those countries as well.”

He said he hoped the US and Europe would call for a de-escalation.

“We need to find a situation where the whole temperature is de-escalated, and what’s happened overnight is extraordinarily alarming, extremely dangerous, and people need to step back from the brink now.”

Mr Harris said that the Middle East “desperately needs peace and stability”.

“Further escalation would bring a very real risk of regional spillover. This would be disastrous for all the peoples of the region.

“I urge restraint and de-escalation by all involved, and for those with influence to use it positively at this critical moment.

“A negotiated solution is needed to address Iran’s nuclear programme.”