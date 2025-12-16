Concern voiced as next phase of Omagh Bombing Inquiry hearings delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concern has been expressed at the postponement of the next phase of hearings at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry over the disclosure of evidence.

Public hearings delving into the days immediately before the 1998 atrocity in the Co Tyrone town were due to start on March 9 2026.

The car used in the Real IRA bomb attack was stolen in the Irish Republic and driven across the border on August 15 before the blast which killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Turnbull, was set up by the previous government, following a number of legal challenges brought by campaigners, to examine whether the explosion could have been prevented by the UK authorities.

The Irish Government has been criticised for not establishing its own public inquiry in terms of the bombers’ movements south of the border.

It has committed to co-operate, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the inquiry to allow it to access material held by the Irish State.

The first chapter public hearings at the inquiry started in January with statements from the families of those killed and first responders.

The second chapter took place in April and heard opening statements from core participants, which included the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, the inquiry announced that the chapter three hearings will be postponed.

In a statement, the inquiry said: “The difficult decision to postpone the hearings has been based on a range of factors, including the scale and complexity of the disclosure of evidence.

“It is expected that the new dates for chapter three hearings will be confirmed in early 2026.”

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among those killed in the dissident attack, expressed concern.

He said he will be asking questions, adding he suspects a number of bodies involved in the delayed disclosure.

“We have waited 27 years for this inquiry, and we don’t want this to be unnecessarily delayed,” he said.

“I will be certainly asking my solicitor to ask questions of the inquiry as to how many organisations are delaying the disclosure.”