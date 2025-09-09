Executive discussions around Casement Park to take place ‘in due course’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Stormont Executive will have discussions around the building of Casement Park “in due course”, the Assembly has heard.

Finance Minister John O’Dowd was questioned on the long-awaited west Belfast GAA ground on Tuesday during questions for his department.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole asked Mr O’Dowd what specific actions he has taken since the announcement of £50 million in Financial Transactions Capital (FTC) funding from the UK Government for the project earlier this year.

He also asked Mr O’Dowd when Casement Park will be built.

Mr O’Dowd said he and his officials have engaged directly with the Northern Ireland Office and the Treasury around how the £50 million will be delivered.

“I have asked for meetings with my Executive colleagues in regards to these matters as well, and those discussions will take place in due course,” he said.

“I believe Casement Park will be built, and what it requires is commitment from the Executive and this Assembly to deliver on that, and many, many other areas of the Programme for Government.”

Mr O’Toole pressed Mr O’Dowd to answer when Casement Park will be built.

He responded: “I’m the Minister for Finance. My responsibility is to engage with the Treasury in relation to the releasing of the £50 million FTC funding. I have actively and productively followed that through.

“The timescales for the delivery of Casement are a matter for the GAA and for the DFC Minister (Communities Minister Gordon Lyons).

“It will be built in the timescales that are required in the terms of the funding. The FTC funding is for four years.”

Casement Park was originally to be built alongside the redevelopment of Belfast rugby ground Ravenhill and football ground Windsor Park over a decade ago but was delayed by legal action brought by local residents.

More recently, plans for a £270 million, 34,000-capacity stadium have been mired in uncertainty because of a major funding shortfall.

The £50 million provided by the Government has not bridged that gap, which remains at an estimated £100 million if the redevelopment was to proceed as currently envisaged by the GAA.

Stormont ministers committed £62.5 million to Casement in 2011, while the Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million and the GAA has pledged to contribute at least £15 million.