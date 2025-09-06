Simon Harris condemns second ‘vile’ threat against his family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish deputy premier Simon Harris has condemned the second “vile” threat made against his family in a week.

Gardai are investigating a recent threat made against a close family member of Mr Harris.

It comes after a woman was arrested and released from garda custody during the week when a threat was made against Mr Harris’ children.

Mr Harris, who is minister for foreign affairs and defence, has received threats before – including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home, where his wife and children live.

Asked about a fresh threat against Mr Harris’s family, a spokeswoman said: “An Garda Siochana does not comment on named individuals. A Garda Siochana is currently investigating this matter.”

In a personal statement, Mr Harris said he has “devoted” himself to public service and that he believes in “robust debate” as a cornerstone of democracy.

“But what I and my family have faced in recent weeks is not political debate. It is abuse. It is intimidation,” he said.

“It is behaviour that should never, ever be treated as normal. And no-one is to blame except those choosing to abuse and make threats.

“The threats made against my family are having deeply distressing consequences.

“Last week, direct threats were made against my children. And now, this weekend, late last night, vile and horrific threats were directed at a very close family member.

“There is a clear and sinister pattern and a very apparent motivation; to intimidate me out of public office.

“As I said in recent days, I know we are meant to keep silent. I know for some it seems like a new reality that those in public life must accept. But I cannot.

“It is me today but it will be someone else tomorrow.

“Over the coming days and weeks, I will consult with my Fine Gael, Government and broader political colleagues about these threats and intimidation online and what action we can and should take.

“Someone has to call a halt. Protecting my family will remain my number one priority. I will be guided by them on the next steps.”

Mr Harris said during the week that he would no longer maintain “a dignified silence” on the issue of threats against politicians and public representatives.

He said threats against politicians had become “somewhat normalised” and it should not be accepted that the online space was “the Wild West”.

“I fear one day we will wake up in this country and something will have gone wrong,” he said. “It has to be taken extraordinarily seriously.”