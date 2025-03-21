Further US tariffs ‘highly likely’, Irish deputy premier warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US appears to want to implement “tariffs before talks”, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Simon Harris also said it is “highly likely” that US President Donald Trump will proceed with further tariffs on the EU on April 2.

The EU has delayed until mid-April its countermeasures to the Trump administration’s increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to 25%.

It had intended to implement measures on goods from the US worth some 26 billion euro (£21.5 billion) in two phases, on April 1 and April 13.

The tariffs, now delayed until mid-April, were to include steel and aluminium, as well as goods such as bourbon.

Mr Trump had announced plans to impose further reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

In the Irish context, Mr Harris had previously said that it would “make sense” for the EU to review the rationale behind which items it had chosen on its countermeasures list.

Ireland’s Government regards the threat of the US responding by imposing a tariff on alcoholic drinks from the EU as a “very serious issue”, as the Irish drinks sector could be massively impacted by such an escalation.

Mr Harris convened a sitting of the Irish Government’s Trade Forum on Friday which was focused on the potential impact of the tariffs.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he said: “We have to be very honest: At this stage, it looks highly likely that there could be significant disruption in terms of announcements from the United States in early April.

“It’s important that we respond firmly across the European Union in relation to this.”

Mr Harris welcomed the delay in implementation of EU countermeasures until the middle of April, adding: “I hope that that time can be used for intensive, sensible, calm negotiation to find a way forward – because at the end of the day tariffs are bad for consumers and the US-EU relationship economically is so interdependent.”

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, updated the forum on his calls with EU counterparts and European commissioner for trade Maros Sefcovic.

He said: “But the point is we’ve got to control what we can control and we’ve got to influence what we can influence.

“And that means, in an Irish context, we have to really look at things around competitiveness and how we can support the continued offering that Ireland has here as a great location to create jobs, to invest and to help our economy grow.”

He added: “And in terms of influencing what we can influence, we’ve got to continue to work as members of team European Union. We are part of one of the largest trading blocs in the world – that’s brought huge economic advantage.

“But we want to do more with the US, we want to buy more stuff from the United States, but we need to do that in a measure that is calm.”

Mr Harris said it is “regrettable” that the US appears likely to proceed with further measures.

“I think it looks highly likely at this stage and the working assumption would have to be that President Trump seems determined on April 2 or in and around then to announce a series of tariff measures on the European Union,” he said.

“I think that’s really regrettable. We’d much rather have talks before tariffs, it seems the United States wants to have tariffs before talks.

“We think that approach is wrong but we have to control what we can control. So we continue to make the case for engagement now.

“And let me be very clear – because sometimes there’s misinformation and disinformation out there – the European Union wants to talk today, wants to find a way forward today.

“But you’ve obviously got to have an interlocutor that also wants to talk.”