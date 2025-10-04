Daughter of flotilla detainee calls for sanctions on Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman whose mother was captured during the interception of the global sumud flotilla has called on the Irish Government to impose sanctions on Israel.

Jenna Almai said her mother Maureen had been detained while sailing on board the Paola I, which was one of more than 40 vessels intercepted while trying to carry aid to Gaza.

Speaking to the PA news agency at a major pro-Palestinian rally in Dublin on Saturday, she said: “I’m here standing in solidarity with Palestinians, today marks just around two years of the genocide.

“I’m here as well to speak to the crowd about by mother, who was one of the participants on the flotilla.

“She was abducted by the IOF and brought to an Israeli prison. It’s been very difficult to kind of get clear updates about her specifically and about the participants in general.”

Ms Almai said she had received an update that legal teams had by Friday met with around 130 of the more than 400 people who had been detained.

“I didn’t get any specific information about my mother. I know that the Irish embassy and the ambassador and consular service were out to the participants in the prison two days and yesterday.

“We just received a message there that 130 or so people have been deported to Turkey, that they were en route to Turkey.

“None of them were Irish citizens, so I’m not sure what’s the status of my mother or the Irish participants and I’m just waiting for updates.”

Ms Almai said the primary objective of the flotilla was to bring food and medical aid to a population that had been starved, bombed and besieged.

“The message of the flotilla was aiming to open up a humanitarian corridor into Gaza to get in the aid that’s needed.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy were among the thousands of rally attendees.

Organisers said the protest marks “two years of genocide in Gaza” and called on the Irish Government to sanction Israel.

It is the 17th such demonstration convened by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), which has seen tens of thousands of people gather in the streets of the Irish capital over the last two years.

Saturday’s march was held between the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square and was due to terminate at Leinster House, the seat of the Irish Parliament, for a series of speeches.

The rally, which began shortly after a Storm Amy-related weather warning lapsed, also featured musical performances.

Participants including left-wing political groups and trade unions held banners and waved Palestinian flags.

The protest came after 16 Irish citizens were among hundreds detained by Israel after it intercepted the global sumud flotilla, which was carrying aid to Gaza.

It also came days after pro-Palestinian protesters caused traffic disruption through the capital by blocking a key route near Dublin Port.

A speaker at an earlier, separate demonstration described that move as “a shot across the bow” and expressed support for “disobedience”.

Speaking ahead of the IPSC protest, chairwoman Zoe Lawlor said there had been a “savage food and aid blockade for months” into Gaza while local health officials reported 66,000 deaths in the enclave.

She also criticised the Irish Government including deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris.

Ms Lawlor said: “Between 50 and 100 people are still being killed every day – and more than 100 more Palestinians were murdered over the past 24 hours.

“We have also seen the illegal interception of the global sumud flotilla in international waters and the detention of hundreds of activists, including many Irish citizens, trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

“The response of Western powers has been to keep sending guns, bombs and tech to murder Palestinians.

“Sadly, Ireland is little different. Simon Harris has called Israel’s actions ‘genocide’, ‘unconscionable’ and ‘unacceptable’ — yet the Irish Government is barely lifting a finger to end Ireland’s deep complicity in this genocide.”

The IPSC is also calling on the Irish Government to enact an Occupied Territories Bill which would ban both trade and services with illegal Israeli settlements.

Ms Almai said she wanted to “echo” that call for the Government to “impose sanctions on Israel” and pass the Occupied Territories Bill.

Earlier, protesters called for the GAA to end its sponsorship arrangement with Allianz.

While the GAA held a special congress at Croke Park, around 50 people took part in a demonstration outside the Hogan Stand entrance.

Dubs for Palestine and Gaels against Genocide in Gaza said the GAA hierarchy had received correspondence asking the organisation to end Allianz’s long-term sponsorship of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The groups say the insurance firm had ties to companies that were enabling Israel’s war in Gaza.

They criticised the GAA for a lack of response to their concerns and also expressed disappointment that the matter was not up for a vote at the special congress.

The GAA was accused of the selling of Irish culture and heritage as the recent hosting of an NFL game at Croke Park was also criticised.

Allianz and the GAA have been contacted for comment.