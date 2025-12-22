Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Irish toddler death probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman aged in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder by Irish police investigating the death of Daniel Aruebose, a young boy who was missing for years in Dublin.

The child’s remains were recovered from an area of the Irish capital earlier this year and a homicide investigation was launched earlier this month.

Daniel was reported missing earlier this year after Irish authorities discovered in August that he had not been seen for several years.

Police conducted a weeks-long search in the Donabate area before his remains were found in an area of open ground in September.

Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla, had interacted with Daniel’s family but closed its engagement with his parents after a temporary fostering arrangement ended.

His case prompted a series of “well-being checks” carried out on thousands of Tusla files, as well as a rapid review of the boy’s case.

Daniel would have turned eight on December 12.

On Monday, the Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, said they had arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

She was detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin region.

She can be held for up to 24 hours, excluding breaks.

A spokesperson said “investigations are ongoing”.

When it launched its murder investigation, An Garda Siochana said: “Members of the public are urged not to assume that gardai already possess information they may hold, or that any detail is too small or insignificant.

“The investigation team will determine the relevance of any information provided.

“All contact will be welcomed and treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.