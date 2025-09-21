Balloons released in memory of young boy after remains found in search

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A vigil has been held for a young boy after human remains were found in a search for him in Co Dublin.

Daniel Aruebose had not been seen for several years, and would have been seven if he had lived.

Concerns for the boy were raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on August 29.

Last week, An Garda Siochana uncovered human skeleton remains after an extensive search of an area of open ground in the Donabate area, from September 1.

Gardai said they believed the remains belong to Daniel, ahead of formal identification and DNA analysis.

On Sunday crowds gathered for a vigil at Donabate Green.

Candles were lit, and blue and white balloons released in his memory.

Poems were read, and prayers said for Daniel.

Labour councillor Corina Johnston was among those at the event, which she said was organised by senior citizens to bring people together at a time when many in the community were feeling shocked and upset.

She said it was very emotional, but lovely for so many to come together to support each other, and remember Daniel.

“We all wanted to support each other at a very difficult time,” she said.

“It has been a very tough couple of weeks, Donabate is a very close-knit community. There was a big turnout, people were very upset, people were crying.

“Since the discovery of Daniel’s remains on Wednesday, and the release of the photograph and the name and all, that really brought it home to everybody really, the reality of this, so I think everybody wanted to do something and come together in some way and pay tribute to him and to remember him.”

Ms Johnston described the location of where the remains were found as close to a sports complex, and an area where everyone walked past frequently and knew well.

She said people have already suggested they would like to see a memorial placed there to Daniel in the future.

“That’s something we have to think about in the days and weeks ahead, but it’s early days, and just so raw right now,” she said.

“I went down there to lay flowers on Thursday morning, and met some people, they’re visibly upset, from all different age groups. The whole thing is a terrible tragedy.”