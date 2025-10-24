‘No incidents’ at Citywest gathering after two nights of disorder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There were no incidents at a gathering held in west Dublin after violent disorder on the previous two nights, Irish police have said.

Disorder broke out at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, which houses asylum seekers, after an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the vicinity of the hotel on Monday.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named because of legal restrictions that apply to all sexual assault cases in Ireland, appeared in court on Tuesday charged over the alleged incident.

Protests have been held at the Citywest Hotel for the past four nights, with the disorder breaking out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Protesters have carried Irish flags, chanted anti-immigration slogans and thrown missiles.

The Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, had a public order unit, a mounted unit, a dog unit, and a water canon at the scene, as well as a police helicopter.

The violent clashes have led to four gardai being injured, more than 30 arrests, vandalism and arson in the area.

Gardai said they would maintain a presence in the area for the next four days, and are engaging with the local community in relation to the incidents.

On Thursday, senior gardai appealed to young males in particular not to get “swept up” in the disorder, and warned their actions could have “reverberations” that adversely affect their futures.

Assistant Commissioner Cliona Richardson said it appeared people were coming from outside Dublin to attend the incidents.

Gardai have also released footage on social media of body-worn camera footage to show what they said was “a very vivid picture” of the challenges gardai were facing, and said it “justifies the response”.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said those involved in disorder will be met with a “very forceful response”, adding that while people are entitled to oppose government policy, they are not entitled to break the law.