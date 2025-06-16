Irish politician detained again by Egyptian authorities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Irish parliamentarian has been detained again by Egyptian authorities after trying to retrieve his phone at a Cairo police station.

His partner has urged the Irish deputy premier to intervene in the case.

Paul Murphy, a TD (MP) for People Before Profit-Solidarity, had been detained on Friday while attempting to march to the Rafah crossing into Gaza as part of a large demonstration to deliver aid into the blockaded enclave.

He was one of a number of Irish people who were expected to take part in the march.

The opposition politician said his phone and passport were confiscated before he and others were put on a bus to Cairo airport, where they believed they would be deported.

All Irish people who were detained were then released but some did not have their phones returned.

On Monday, Mr Murphy went to a police station in the Egyptian capital to retrieve his phone.

People Before Profit said this was done on the advice of the Irish embassy.

He then sent messages from the station that he was concerned that his passport had been taken again and was told he could not leave.

He then attempted to leave, but the party said he and others have been prevented from doing so.

“I have been detained in the Abdeen police station in Cairo,” the party quotes Mr Murphy as saying.

“On the advice of the Irish embassy, I went to the station at 12.30pm Egyptian time to enquire about my phone that they took.

“They took my passport again, had me talk to the secret police and left me in a room with an interpreter. They claim they are looking for my phone.

“I just attempted to leave but they said that I cannot leave. I understand that other march participants have also been detained.”

Mr Murphy’s partner and Dublin councillor Jess Spear has appealed for the Irish Government to intervene.

“I appeal to Tanaiste Simon Harris to intervene urgently with the Egyptian authorities,” she said.

“The Tanaiste must ensure that Paul and all the Global March to Gaza participants are released, have their passports returned and are allowed to continue their humanitarian mission to try and get aid to the people of Gaza.”

The Global March to Gaza is a civilian movement that aims to march from Egypt to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and increase pressure so that vital supplies to the besieged region are unblocked.

A blockade on Gaza was imposed by Israel when it ended a ceasefire with Hamas earlier this year.

This has deepened fears of famine, while a new Israeli-US aid system has been marred by violence.

It comes as Israel’s 20-month military campaign in Gaza continues, during which an estimated 55,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza after Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted 251 hostages on October 7 2023.