Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Ireland at ‘critical time’ for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to make a brief visit to Ireland as efforts to strike peace plans continue.

Mr Zelensky and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska will have a number of engagements during the visit to Ireland, including a meeting with Irish premier Micheal Martin and a courtesy call on Irish President Catherine Connolly.

He will also attend the inauguration of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris.

Mr Zelensky’s visit to Dublin comes as the Ukrainian leader is under pressure from the US to sign a peace deal.

Representatives of the US, Russia and Ukraine have held talks in the past week in the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to come to an agreement that would end almost four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

It also comes days after the resignation of Ukraine’s chief negotiator in those talks, Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak, whose residence was searched on Friday by anti-corruption investigators.

Mr Zelensky was last in Ireland in February, when his plane stopped off to refuel ahead of a visit to Washington DC.

Mr Martin met the Ukrainian leader at Shannon Airport in Ireland’s south-west, where he emphasised the Irish people’s support for the Ukrainian people.

The following day, a televised exchange in the Oval Office between Mr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump and US vice president JD Vance made international headlines.

In April 2022, Mr Zelensky made a historic address to the Irish parliament in which he said Ireland had not been neutral to the “disaster” Russia had brought to Ukraine.

On Monday, Mr Martin welcomed what would be the first official visit to Ireland by a Ukrainian president and first lady.

“It is an honour to welcome President Zelensky and the first lady to Ireland,” the Taoiseach said.

“Around the world, he is rightly recognised as someone who embodies the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, who have inspired the world in their brave defence of their country and its sovereignty since it was brutally and illegally invaded by Russia.”

He praised Ukraine’s “remarkable tenacity” in defending their country and said he looked forward to “reiterating Ireland’s unswerving commitment to standing with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

He said: “The president’s visit comes at a critical time for Ukraine and Europe, with efforts to bring just and lasting peace to Ukraine ongoing.

“I look forward to discussing with President Zelensky the ways in which Ireland can support these efforts and how we can ensure that Ukraine comes to the negotiating table in as strong a position as possible.

“The inauguration of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum also offers an opportunity to explore the potential for strengthened business-to-business, trade and investment links between Ireland and Ukraine.

“We also want to see a Ukraine that is fully part of our European Union family, and I particularly look forward to discussing with the president how Ireland can assist in accelerating Ukraine’s journey towards EU membership, including during our presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026.

“I will also be telling the president about the remarkable story of the Ukrainian people who have sought refuge in Ireland since 2022.

“In that period, we have welcomed over 120,000 Ukrainians seeking safe haven. Some have returned, some have moved on and many have remained, but all have made a great contribution to our society through their hard work and vibrant culture, becoming valued members of our communities.”