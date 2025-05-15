Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ireland fails to qualify at Eurovision with Emmy Kristiansen

The country, which ties with Sweden for the most Eurovision wins, sent the 24-year-old to perform her entry Laika Party.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Thursday 15 May 2025 17:50 EDT
Ireland’s entrant Emmy, who sang about Soviet space dog Laika (Til Buergy/AP)
Ireland’s entrant Emmy, who sang about Soviet space dog Laika (Til Buergy/AP) (AP)

Ireland has failed to qualify for the Eurovision Song Contest final with Norwegian singer Emmy Kristiansen.

The country, which ties with Sweden for the most Eurovision wins, sent the 24-year-old to perform her entry Laika Party, about a Soviet dog sent to space, during the second semi-final in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Last year, Bambie Thug became the first Irish entrant to make the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy in 2018.

The country has not placed high in recent years, with the last win coming in 1996 when Eimear Quinn’s The Voice took the trophy.

Other winners include Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan with Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids in 1994, Niamh Kavanagh with In Your Eyes the previous year, and Linda Martin coming first with Why Me in 1992.

Dana first won the contest in 1970 with the million-seller All Kinds Of Everything; 10 years later, Johnny Logan scooped the top spot with What’s Another Year, and again in 1987 with Hold Me Now.

Other qualifiers include Ryan Dolan, who finished last in 2013 with Only Love Survives, and Jedward twice in the previous two years, as well as Niamh Kavanagh in 2010.

