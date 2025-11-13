Lack of clarity around Presbyterian Church safeguarding failures, says Lyons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There has been a “lack of clarity” around serious failures in safeguarding in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, a Stormont minister has said.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, a member of the Church, said he was shocked at the announcement that moderator Rev Trevor Gribben was to stand down after stating people have been harmed and others placed at risk because of the failings.

Rev Gribben told a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday that there had been “serious and significant failings” in the central safeguarding functions of the Church from the period 2009 to 2022.

It emerged that failures included situations where the Church failed to respond when people who had suffered harm sought help and instances where offenders returned to worship in church but were “inadequately monitored”.

Mr Lyons said he hoped more information could be provided.

He told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “I speak as a member of the Church, they have made this announcement yesterday and I think a lot of people will be concerned at what has been said and also concerned at what hasn’t been said.

“I don’t think we have been furnished with all the information, obviously we haven’t seen this review and there does seem to be a lack of clarity as to what is happening, so I hope there is more information that can be provided.

“I hope more people come forward if there have been issues.

“For those that have been affected, that is where our thoughts should be and that is where the Church’s efforts should be, making sure that they have that support and support for everybody affected.”

Asked if he had been left shocked by the announcement, the minister said he was.

He added: “It was a fairly significant announcement for the moderator of the General Assembly to step down.

“I think that the overwhelming feeling that I have is one of uncertainty. What does this actually mean? What has actually happened?

“I don’t think we have been furnished with that information. I think a lot of people in the Church haven’t been furnished with that information, so it is very difficult to make any judgement on that.

“This is a serious issue and we need to make sure that people are protected, that they are looked after and they are safe.

“I know a lot of people will have concerned that might not have been the case, and whatever steps are needed to make sure that happens in the future will need to be enacted.”

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has around 180,000 members belonging to more than 500 congregations across 19 regional presbyteries across the island.

Speaking on Wednesday, Church Convenor Rev David Bruce said the Church’s primary concern now was for the “people who have been harmed, placed at risk, or who simply didn’t hear from us when they needed help or guidance”.

He added: “We have let you down, and for this I am truly sorry. It should not have happened.

“I want you to know that we will do everything we can to both put in place better arrangements to prevent this occurring again, and to put the appropriate help and support in place for you now.

“Anyone in our congregations, or those more broadly associated with us, either now or in the past, who may have been impacted can contact us directly.”

He added: “I would reassure anyone contacting the team that they will be listened to, heard and responded to, as they should have been previously.”