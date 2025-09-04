Harris: UK and Ireland ‘close’ to legacy framework

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK and Irish Governments are “close to announcing a framework” on legacy issues in Northern Ireland, Ireland’s deputy premier is expected to tell a conference.

It comes as Unionists have reacted negatively to the Government’s dealings with Dublin on the controversial Legacy Act and the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR)

While the Labour Government has committed to repealing parts of the Act, which has faced opposition from political parties in Northern Ireland and victims’ organisations, it has decided to retain and reform the Commission.

Over the past year, the UK and Irish Governments have engaged in a process for “root and branch” reform of the Act and the ICRIR.

Tanaiste Simon Harris is expected to outline progress on the matter as he delivers remarks at the British-Irish Association (BIA) conference in Oxford on Friday.

Mr Harris, who has hailed a “reset” in relations between the UK and Irish Governments, will tell conference attendees that the new era of collaboration will be meaningful only if it includes and delivers for the people of Northern Ireland.

He will say that any agreement will be based on promoting reconciliation, upholding the rule of law, addressing the suffering of victims and survivors, and facilitating the pursuit of justice and information recovery.

Mr Harris, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, will tell the BIA that all reformed legacy mechanisms must be compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has ordered a review into whether the UK should quit the ECHR, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has long supported leaving it.

It is the Irish Government’s position that guarantees under the European Convention on Human Rights cannot be negotiated.

Mr Harris is also expected to outline victims’ calls for effective representation, maximum disclosure arrangements and independent oversight in legacy bodies.

He will also address calls for public hearings with next-of-kin participation and the need for a separate cross-border information retrieval body.

Unionist politicians have been critical of any move to allow the Irish Government to have influence of ICRIR, while stating that Dublin has not done enough to address legacy itself.

On this matter, it is anticipated that Mr Harris will say that the Irish Government will do “more” in relation to its own obligations on addressing legacy in its jurisdiction.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, who is among expected attendees at the conference, has already indicated the Government is “close” to a fresh agreement on how to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Mr Benn also discussed legacy issues with Stormont leaders on Thursday.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said there was a need to “unburden today’s generation with yesterday”, adding that whatever agreement is reached needs to “command the biggest support possible”.

She said the framework would have to be compliant with human rights standards and the Windsor Framework, which provides for no diminution of rights in Northern Ireland.

“Those are fundamentals. If we’re going to be successful, I want us to get to the point where we have a package that actually allows us to deal with the past.

“We have to unburden today’s generation with yesterday, and I want us to do everything that we can to do that. It remains to be seen what this looks like, but I believe that’s going to become more clear in the weeks ahead.

Mr Harris, who will be attending the BIA conference for the first time, is also expected to say that paramilitarism must be tackled to resolve “unresolved wounds” of the Troubles.

The two governments are jointly to appoint an independent expert to determine whether a structured process on paramilitary group transition to disbandment should be established.

The conference is a major event in the calendar of the BIA, which aims to promote good relations between the governments and people of the UK and Ireland as well as helping to build peace in Northern Ireland.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Northern Ireland Office are among current sponsors of the BIA.