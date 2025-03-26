Lebanese ministers offer ‘assurance’ to Harris over Irish soldier death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he has received assurance from the Lebanese government over concerns around securing justice after the death of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney.

Simon Harris was speaking during a visit to Camp Shamrock in south Lebanon where Irish soldiers serving with the UN peacekeeping mission are based.

He met personnel and received a briefing from commanders at the facility just eight kilometres from the Blue Line (the demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights) before thanking the troops on the ground for their work during a visit at a time of heightened tensions with Israel.

The Tanaiste also indicated he was unconcerned about the presence of an apparent surveillance drone, believed to be operated by Israeli forces, which hovered over the area during his visit.

“Ireland is always in this region as a force for good and a force for peace,” he said.

“Ireland is a country and the Irish Defence Forces are a defence force that work for peace, that work every day to make sure that people can live in peace and safety and security in their own country and in their own region, and I hope not just by our words, but by our actions, we have been seen as a force in relation to that.”

The Tanaiste expressed sympathy with Israel over the October 7 2023 attacks, and his support for a two-state solution to bring peace to the Middle East.

Asked whether he felt intimidated by the presence of the drone, he added: “Not at all, we’re here to do our business and I am very proud to be here with our defence forces.”

Speaking to media, he said he was privileged to visit the camp where members of the 125th Infantry Battalion are serving as part of the Unifil peacekeeping mission.

Earlier, Mr Harris met the Lebanese foreign affairs and defence ministers in Beirut where the death of Private Rooney was discussed.

The 24-year-old from Co Donegal was killed while on deployment with Unifil on December 14 2022.

Mr Harris met Lebanese defence minister Michel Menassah and he highlighted “Ireland’s deep concern over the lack of progress in bringing those” who killed Pte Rooney to justice and “outlined the urgent need for progress”.

The Irish Government says that lack of progress is “particularly distressing” for the Rooney family.

In a formal letter presented to Lebanese foreign affairs minister Yousseff Rajji, Mr Harris also raised the matter of Pte Rooney’s killing.

He outlined how seven Lebanese citizens had been indicted in relation to the incident, noting that only one defendant has appeared before the military tribunal judge.

However, he did not attend the most recent hearings, citing a medical issue.

At the most recent hearing on February 12, Mr Harris said no medical evidence was provided to support his absence and there has been “no significant progress” in the trial to date.

The Tanaiste told Mr Rajji that the Rooney family intend to attend the next hearing on September 17 and said it was hoped that they would see “real evidence” of an intention from the authorities to see justice enacted.

Mr Harris said it was his hope that the current Lebanese government, formed last month, and newly established court structures in the country could bring progress to the case.

Asked about that engagement by media, Mr Harris said he felt there had been a “strong understanding from both ministers and their departments in relation to this”.

“I am very conscious that the process is ongoing, that there is a separation of powers … but all of that said, we still need to see real progress, and I got a strong assurance that that message was understood,” he said.

“Sean Rooney deserves justice and his family deserves answers.”

Mr Harris said he believed the assurances had been “given in good faith”, adding he believes those he met are “substantive and serious people”.