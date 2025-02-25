A united Ireland ‘would be the most fitting tribute’ to former IRA man – Kelly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delivering a united Ireland would be the “most fitting tribute” to former senior IRA man Brendan “Bik” McFarlane, mourners in Belfast have heard.

Senior republicans including former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, North Belfast MP John Finucane and North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin were among large crowds who turned out for a final send-off for McFarlane on Tuesday.

McFarlane, originally from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, died at the age of 74 after a short illness on Friday.

He was best known by many for having taken part in the biggest escape in UK prison history, along with Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly, who delivered the graveside oration at Milltown Cemetery.

Mr Kelly recalled being on the run with McFarlane across Europe, and paid tribute to him for having been a key part of the planning of the “audacious escape”.

“It still sends shockwaves through the British government and was worldwide news,” he said.

Mr Kelly said that as a teenager McFarlane had intended to become a priest and entered a seminary in Wales, but returned home to Belfast at the start of the Troubles.

“He was determined to defend his community. He decided as many others did at the time that armed resistance was the only way to face an occupying military force,” he said, and described the early to mid-1970s as “the darkest years of the conflict”.

McFarlane was sent to Maze Prison after being convicted of a deadly bomb attack on a pub in the Protestant Shankill Road area in 1975.

He went on to become the officer in command of the H-Block prisoners during the 1981 hunger strike over conditions in the Maze.

In 1983, he was among 38 IRA inmates who fled the facility in Co Antrim.

They used smuggled guns and knives to overpower prison staff before hijacking a food lorry and driving to the main gate.

He was later recaptured with Mr Kelly in the Netherlands.

Mr Kelly said McFarlane went on to “throw himself into local politics and community work” following his release from prison in 1997.

“He supported the negotiations for the Good Friday Agreement and used his very strong influence talking to others,” he said.

“He was a huge part of getting me elected as an MLA for North Belfast in 1998.

“He had no interest in becoming an elected representative but was a driving force in North Belfast and increasing our vote, election after election.”

Mr Kelly went on: “Irish unity of course will not just happen. We need to make it happen, working together by continuing to put our shoulders to the wheel as Bik did all his life. We will finish the task ahead.

“We will achieve a united Ireland, a new republic for the rights and identity of all people living on this island of whatever persuasion or background will be welcomed.

“That will be the most fitting tribute we can give to our friend and comrade Bik McFarlane.”

Earlier, the street outside McFarlane’s home in the north of the city was filled while a burial service and blessing was conducted by priest Father Gary Donegan.

Mr Adams was among those who took a turn at carrying McFarlane’s coffin, which was draped with an Irish flag, along the Cliftonville Road before it was transported by hearse to Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast.