Man, 61, charged with possession of cocaine worth more than 10 million euro

A 61-year-old man has appeared in court in Ireland charged with possession of 10.6 million euro worth of cocaine.

Michael Murphy, with an address in Co Waterford, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Sunday evening.

Detective Garda Sean Lane, of Waterford Garda Station, told the court that Murphy had been arrested in connection with the seizure of the drugs on March 18.

The detective said the arrest came as part of an “intelligence-led” operation.

Murphy, the transport manager of Herriot Haulage Limited – which is registered in Co Waterford, was arrested at 10.30am and taken to Waterford Garda Station.

While an initial search of the vehicle “proved negative”, the detective told the court, the truck and trailer was taken to Dublin Port where it was subjected to an X-ray.

An “anomaly” was discovered within the refrigerated unit part of the trailer.

Det Gda Lane said that after a “further deep search” assisted by the stolen motor vehicle investigation unit and the dog unit, a “sophisticated concealment” operated through a “hydraulic” mechanism was detected.

Cocaine, which was verified by Science Foundation Ireland, weighing 152kgs and worth 10.65 million euro was discovered.

Gardai also discovered phones, tools, bags and GPS tracking equipment. Some of the GPS equipment was located near the “concealment of drugs”.

Investigators believe the drugs were loaded in Spain and transported to Ireland on behalf of several organised crime groups.

Murphy – who appeared in court wearing brown shoes, a black hooded fleece and black pants – was charged under caution on Saturday night with possession of the cocaine as well possession with intent to sell or supply the drugs

In reply to the charge of possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply, Det Gda Lane said Murphy said: “I understand the charge.”

Gardai said further charges may be recommended on submission of an investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecution.

He said that during searches of properties as part of the operation, a dog unit discovered a sophisticated portable signal jammer. He said this was a counter-surveillance device used by the military which was “unknown to common folk” and was believed to be used “to aid criminality”.

Det Gda Lane said there were “no conditions whatsoever that would alleviate the concerns of gardai” on bail.

Murphy’s solicitor Chris Hogan said his client was a widower, residing with some of his five children who were professionals.

He said Murphy, whose exact address cannot be reported for legal reasons, had a business with 10 employees and was in the course of setting up other business interests.

He said he has “strong ties” to the jurisdiction, that he was a “businessman” with his “family here”.

Mr Hogan asked if the garda accepted that Murphy had strong ties to this jurisdiction.

Det Gda Lane said he did accept that but added it was the belief of An Garda Siochana that he had ties to other jurisdictions.

Mr Hogan asked if it would alleviate his concerns if Murphy signed on at a garda station or obeyed by a curfew.

The representative of An Garda Siochana said it would not.

Judge Kevin Staunton said: “The defendant is a 61-year-old man and his family are here to support him, which can on occasion give the court some encouragement.

“He lives with his family locally and he has ties to the jurisdiction. So, I understand Mr Hogan’s argument.”

The judge said he understood the argument that he is not a person likely to flee, given his business and family interests in Ireland.

However, he added that he had concerns arising from the evidence from Det Gda Lane.

He said the amount of cocaine involved was “very significant”.

“Given the consignment of drugs, it is a serious offence by any stretch of the imagination.”

In conclusion, he added: “The concerns of gardai are well founded and I must refuse bail.”

Murphy is allowed to appeal against the refusal of bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear again via videolink at Waterford District Court on Tuesday.