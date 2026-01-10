Cooper praises courage of protesters in Iran in the face of violent crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The courage of Iranian protesters taking to the streets in the face of violent repression by the Tehran regime has been praised by the UK Government.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said those speaking out against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s government should not face “the threat of violence or reprisals”.

Dozens have been killed and thousands have been detained as the Iranian state has attempted to quell the mass protests in Tehran and other cities.

Dissent against the Islamic Republic has spread around the world, with a protester in London tearing down the country’s flag from its embassy in London.

Social media footage showed a man on the embassy’s balcony removing the flag and replacing it with the pre-Islamic revolution lion and sun flag – often used by opposition groups in the country.

The Iranian embassy later posted a picture on its X account of the flag back in place with the caption “Iran’s flag is flying high”.

In an update on Saturday evening, Scotland Yard said two arrests had been made, one for aggravated trespass and assault on an emergency worker and one for aggravated trespass.

Officers are also looking for another person for trespass.

Protests in Iran began on December 28 and have transformed into the most significant challenge to the regime for several years.

Ms Cooper said: “It takes real courage to speak up in an authoritarian system, especially for young women, but it should not require courage just to make your voice heard.

“These are fundamental rights: free speech; peaceful assembly; and the exercise of those rights should never come with the threat of violence or reprisals.

“That is why the UK, France and Germany made the statement we did, and we urge the Iranian authorities to listen.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a joint statement on Friday calling on the Iranian authorities to show restraint.

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency at least 62 people have been killed and 2,300 detained during the protests, which were initially sparked by anger over the country’s ailing economy.

Iran’s leaders have shut down access to the internet and international telephone calls in response to the unrest.

The country’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, said anyone taking part in protests will be considered an “enemy of God” – an offence which carries the death penalty.