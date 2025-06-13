Starmer urges Iran and Israel to ‘step back’ after strikes targeting Tehran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has “urged all parties to step back” after Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, targeting the country’s nuclear programme and rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that Israel should expect “severe punishment” in response, and it was reported on Friday morning that drones had been launched.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after the strikes, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.

He said: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was “vital” for global security.

“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”

It is understood that Mr Lammy had been due to travel to the US on Friday, but is now remaining in London.

UK officials are continuing to monitor the situation, and the UK did not play any part in the action overnight.

However, a minister would not say on Friday morning whether the UK was aware of the strikes ahead of time.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, industry minister Sarah Jones said: “This is a very concerning and dangerous situation of course, and this Government supports de-escalation and that’s what we’ll be trying to achieve.

“Of course I can’t talk on air about what we did or didn’t know but we will be using all the powers that we have with our allies to urge all sides to show restraint.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday morning that the “operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat”.

In a clip posted on social media, Mr Netanyahu said that Israel “struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme” and “the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponisation programme”.

Iranian state television reported that the leader of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami was killed as well as chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Israel acted unilaterally.

In a post on X, Mr Rubio said “we are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region”.

Donald Trump said he “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal” and warned that Israel has “a lot of” US military equipment, and they “know how to use it”.

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left … JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” he posted on Truth Social.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the UK “must use our influence and diplomacy” to deliver “stability in the Middle East”.

In a post on X, Dame Priti said: “We are watching closely developments in the Middle East and urge all sides to work towards a de-escalation of tensions.

“The world is an increasingly dangerous place with significant threats to our national interests, security and defence.

“We must use our influence and diplomacy to work closely with all of our allies in the region and beyond to resolve conflicts, and deliver peace and stability in the Middle East.”