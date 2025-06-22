Iran already carrying out ‘wholly unacceptable’ actions in UK, Reynolds warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The threat from Iran in the UK could increase as Tehran seeks to retaliate against the US, Israel and their allies, a Cabinet minister has suggested.

Jonathan Reynolds said Iranian activity in the UK is already substantial and it would be “naive” to think it will not escalate.

The Business Secretary said “not a week goes by” without Iran targeting cyber attacks on the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

Both MI5 and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have warned about Iran’s activities.

The head of MI5, Ken McCallum, said in October that authorities had stopped 20 state-backed plots hatched by Iran in the UK since 2022.

He warned of an “unprecedented pace and scale” of plots posing “potentially lethal threats” to British citizens and UK residents.

The NCSC has warned Iran “is developing its cyber capabilities and is willing to target the UK to fulfil its disruptive and destructive objectives”.

Mr Reynolds told Sky News the risk from Iran in the UK is “not hypothetical”.

He said: “There is not a week goes by without some sort of Iranian cyber attack on a key part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure. There is Iranian activity on the streets of the UK, which is wholly unacceptable.

“It’s already at a significant level. I think it would be naive to say that that wouldn’t potentially increase.

“But again, there’s a choice here for Iran: Do they want to continue being an agent of instability in the region and the wider world? Where has that got them? Where has it got the Iranian people?

“There’s a better course of action for Iran to take here, and I think they should consider that.”

Iran was the first foreign power to be listed on the enhanced tier of the foreign influence registration scheme, aimed at protecting the UK from malign foreign influence.

It means anyone who is directed by Iran to carry out activities in the UK must declare it or face five years in prison.

The scheme is due to come into force in July.

The Home Office will also introduce new laws that will allow the UK to proscribe state-based groups such as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In the latest sign of Iran’s actions against the UK, it emerged on Saturday that authorities in Cyprus have arrested a Briton alleged to have been carrying out surveillance of the RAF Akrotiri base on the island.