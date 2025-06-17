‘Evacuate Tehran’ – Trump issues warning as he departs G7 leaders summit early

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump has warned “everyone should evacuate Tehran” as it was announced he would be departing the G7 leaders’ summit early due to the situation in the Middle East.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has been top of the agenda at the summit of wealthy democracies, taking place in Canada.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Mr Trump criticised Iran for refusing to agree to a nuclear deal with his administration.

“What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he wrote.

“I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

He later added: “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

A new round of nuclear talks scheduled for the weekend between the US and Iran were cancelled after Israel’s missile strikes.

Later on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on X that Mr Trump would be leaving the summit early, following a dinner with heads of state.

“Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” she said.

Downing Street declined to comment on Mr Trump’s early exit.

Iran said at least 224 people had been killed in the country since strikes began on Friday, while Israeli officials said 24 people had been killed and more than 500 injured.

The back-and-forth between Israel and Iran has raised concerns about all-out war between the rival nations.

The latest conflict kicked off on Friday, when Israel launched an attack on top Iranian military leaders and the country’s nuclear programme.

Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles at Israel.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer urged British nationals in Israel to register their presence there as countries step up efforts to bring back stranded citizens.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel, but Britons already in the country now face difficulties getting home, with the airspace closed due to the conflict with Iran.

The Prime Minister said the UK was issuing advice for British citizens in Israel to register their presence.

“All of us are giving advice to our citizens for British nationals in Israel, we’re giving advice today to register their presence, so there will be a portal for that,” he said.

Downing Street said its key message to British nationals in Israel was to stay near shelter and follow the advice of local authorities.