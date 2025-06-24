‘A real fragility’ to Iran and Israel ceasefire – Simon Harris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier said there was a “a real fragility” to the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Simon Harris said that a cessation in violence allows for diplomacy and dialogue.

However, just hours after a ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz claimed Iran had “completely violated” the agreement by launching missile strikes after it came into effect.

The defence minister instructed Israeli forces to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Mr Harris said that any effort to de-escalate tensions is welcomed.

He made the comments after returning from a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, where they discussed the growing crisis in the Middle East.

Mr Harris said: “We’ve been very clear at an Irish level and at a European level that the only way you bring safety and security to the region is through diplomacy, through dialogue and through de-escalation.

“Yesterday, when we had very extensive discussions in Brussels on this matter, we’re very clear that Europe is ready to play a role in trying to help create that space for that sustained diplomacy. So we need to see regional stability, and we need to now see the ceasefire underpinned by sustained diplomacy.

“I think we obviously have to welcome the fact that there is a temporary ceasefire in place. That is a good thing. A cessation of violence, of hostilities, to allow space for diplomacy and dialogue is a good thing. But of course, there’s a real fragility to this.

“At the moment, we have agreement for a temporary ceasefire. We hope that that turns into a permanent ceasefire, but that’s what’s in place at the moment.

“I think what’s really important now, and there isn’t an hour to lose in relation to this, is that it is underpinned by that sustained diplomacy. And I certainly know from my engagement with the Jordanians, with the Saudis, with the Egyptians, with the Qataris yesterday, there’s a real desire for that in the region.

“I know from extensive engagement at a European level, we believe Europe can play a very helpful role in relation to this. I would make the point that I made in Brussels yesterday, nobody wants to see Iran with nuclear weapons, but actually, the greatest progress that’s ever been achieved in terms of keeping Iran away from nuclear weapons has been done through diplomacy, not through military aggression, and we need to get back to that dialogue now.”

Mr Harris said he will convene a meeting of all ambassadors and embassy representatives from Middle Eastern countries on Tuesday afternoon.

“I want to get from them the very latest information on the ground in terms of our own Irish citizens, the presence of Irish people in the region,” he added.

“The travel advice we put in place last night remains in place until it’s updated.

“But we, obviously, as you can imagine, at this time, a great volatility, are reviewing, revising and monitoring that travel advice on an ongoing basis.”