Police officer charged with causing woman’s death by dangerous driving
Heather Smedley died when her car was hit by an unmarked vehicle being driven by PC Mark Burrows in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in December 2022.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A police driver who crashed into a woman’s car while pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.
The unmarked police car being driven by the officer was pursuing an Audi A3 that was suspected to have been stolen when the police car crashed into a Peugeot 108 in Oldham, Greater Manchester.
The Peugeot’s driver, 53-year-old Heather Smedley, died at the scene, at the junction of Oldham Road and Otmoor Way on December 23 2022.
PC Mark Burrows has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The watchdog said the 45-year-old officer, who serves with Greater Manchester Police, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
The IOPC said its investigation, which began following a referral from the force in December 2022, ended in October 2023.
It said a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of any potential criminal offence, and the CPS authorised the charge in February this year.
The collision happened shortly after 10am and mother-of-three Mrs Smedley was treated at the scene for her injuries but died.
After her death, Mrs Smedley’s family paid tribute, in a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, to “the most kind, gentle, beautiful soul inside and out”.