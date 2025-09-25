Investigation launched into suspect who died after being taken into custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched into a man who died after being arrested and falling unconscious while in custody, the police watchdog said.

Bryan Warrington, 36, from Gravesend, Kent, died at Darent Valley Hospital on September 12 after being transported in a police van to the custody suite at North Kent police station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have announced they are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Kent Police officers were called to reports of a man running into traffic and also smashing a car window in Thames Way, Gravesend shortly after 1pm on September 12, the IOPC said.

Mr Warrington was arrested, handcuffed and then placed in leg restraints before he was put inside a police van and taken to the custody suite, where his condition deteriorated.

The watchdog said he was then put back in the van and became unresponsive on the way to hospital, where he died just after 2.30pm.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Warrington’s family, friends and all those affected by his death.

“When someone dies in police custody, it is important that we carry out an independent investigation and examine all the circumstances surrounding their death.

“We have been in touch with Mr Warrington’s family and will ensure that they are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”

The IOPC have said they are treating all officers involved as witnesses.