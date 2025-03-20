Watchdog launches investigation after pedestrian fatally struck by police car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police watchdog has launched an investigation following the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a West Midlands Police car.

A 40-year-old man was crossing Yardley Road, near the junction with Florence Road, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday when the the collision occurred.

The force said the police vehicle, displaying blue lights, was responding to a 999 call relating to a report of a man carrying knives on Warwick Road at the time.

The pedestrian, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family are being supported.

The two officers in the vehicle were not hurt.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has appealed for witnesses as part of its independent investigation into West Midlands Police’s involvement in the fatal collision.

IOPC investigators went to the scene to gather evidence, and initial accounts were provided by the officers involved who are being treated as witnesses.

The watchdog’s director, Derrick Campbell, said: “Our sympathies and thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“It happened on a busy road and we would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or has any dashcam or other footage to get in touch with our investigators, if they have not already come forward to report what they saw.

“Our role is to independently investigate the involvement of police in this collision to establish all the circumstances surrounding it. That will include looking at any actions taken by the officers and whether those followed policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with the family of the man who died to explain our work and we will keep them fully updated as our investigation continues.”

The IOPC has urged anyone who saw any part of the incident to contact them by calling 0300 3035606 or emailing YardleyRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk.

And anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, has also been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 4726 of March 19.

Police added that other officers attended the report of the man with the knives, but there was no sign of any disorder on arrival.